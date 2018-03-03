Captain found dead in Gozo hailed as ‘exemplary colleague’

Paul Muscat, the 59-year-old Gozo Channel captain who was yesterday found dead along with his 52-year-old British partner, has been hailed as an ‘exemplary colleague’ by Gozo Channel’s executive chairman Joe Cordina.

Cordina described Muscat - who had three children - as “a very good captain” who “was always very professional in his work”.

“I am still shocked, he was an excellent colleague and a great friend,” Cordina said, “He was a dedicated worker and an exemplary captain.”

The captain, who lived in Sannat, was found dead with his partner in a makeshift residence in Mgarr ix-Xini on Friday.

Muscat met partner while in UK for treatment

Sources told this newspaper that Muscat, who had been previously married to a Maltese woman, had met his British partner while visiting the UK for the treatment of medical issues he was experiencing. His partner had been subsequently coming on frequent visits to Malta.

Muscat had thought of renting a place close to Ghajnsielem, and had made do with the makeshift residence he had found, which had no water or electricity supply - something his friends found somewhat out of the ordinary - the sources said.

The sources also said they were surprised that Muscat, a man with a technical background, could have left the gas supply at the residence on, leading to the tragic incident.

The cause of death has been identified as gas inhalation, with investigations revealing the couple may have been dead for two days or more.

