Updated | Two found dead at Mgarr ix-Xini

Police are investigating the death of a man and a woman in a makeshift residence in Mgarr ix-Xini • Man is Gozo Channel captain, Paul Muscat

2 March 2018, 4:55pm
by Staff Reporter
Paul Muscat, a Gozo Channel captain, was found dead at Mgarr Ix-Xini
Two people were discovered dead in what the police have described as "a room in a field" in Mgarr ix-Xini.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the police said the victims were a 59-year-old man from Sannat and a 52-year-old British woman.

The man has been identified as Paul Muscat, a sea captain with Gozo Channel. Friends of the couple who spoke to MaltaToday said they were shocked by the couple's death. Muscat was described as "a nice guy" by someone who knew him. 

It is unclear what the cause of death is but reports suggest that the couple could have died of a suspected gas leak.

The police said they were alerted at 1.30pm. Duty magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri is conducting an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

