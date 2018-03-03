Prime Minister officially inaugurates Is-Suq tal-Belt

Project required €14 million capital investment, should create over 250 new jobs

massimo_costa
3 March 2018, 2:00pm
by Massimo Costa
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurated Is-Suq tal-Belt yesterday
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat officially inaugurated the revamped Is-Suq tal-Belt (Valletta Market), a major project undertaken by the private sector which has now been open to the public for a number of weeks, on Friday.

The project, which comes as Valletta is hosting the European Capital of Culture for 2018, involved a capital investment of €14 million by the firm Arkadia Catering and saw the once dilapidated premises being extensively restored and refurbished.

The government has said that iconic Victorian building housing the old market had now been turned into “a hub of excellence where gastronomy is intertwined with cultural events and a recreational space.”

Over 250 new jobs are expected to be created by the project, the government claimed.

