Government sets up Dwejra Opportunity Fund

The government has published a legal notice outlining regulations for the Dwejra Opportunity Fund.

The fund will include company donations and funding granted directly by the Gozo Ministry. The government has also pledged to match the amount placed in the fund at the end of each financial year.

Companies that make donations to the fund will be eligible to tax benefits.

According to the legal notice, the fund shall be administered by a committee made up of “not less than three and not more than five members” who the Gozo minister believes are dedicated to the field of cultural heritage in Gozo. A representative of the Finance ministry will also sit on the committee.

The fund will aim to donate money to organisations or individuals “pursuing research on natural heritage sites or working on projects of a cultural nature in Gozo”.

Last year the Azure window collapsed into the sea after being battered by strong winds. A day after the government said it would issue an international call for expressions to commemorate the arch but nothing has yet come of it.

With the Azure Window confined to the history books the Gozo Ministry will be commemorating the beauty of Dwejra this Sunday.

There will be a half-day’s worth of activities at Dwejra to mark the one-year anniversary since the geological landmark collapsed.