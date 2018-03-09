Government sets up Dwejra Opportunity Fund

Last year Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had promised an international initiative to replace the iconic Azure Window

yannick_pace
9 March 2018, 3:32pm
by Yannick Pace
The iconic Azure Window in Dwejra before it was lost forever
The iconic Azure Window in Dwejra before it was lost forever

The government has published a legal notice outlining regulations for the Dwejra Opportunity Fund.

The fund will include company donations and funding granted directly by the Gozo Ministry. The government has also pledged to match the amount placed in the fund at the end of each financial year.

Companies that make donations to the fund will be eligible to tax benefits.

According to the legal notice, the fund shall be administered by a committee made up of “not less than three and not more than five members” who the Gozo minister believes are dedicated to the field of cultural heritage in Gozo. A representative of the Finance ministry will also sit on the committee.

The fund will aim to donate money to organisations or individuals “pursuing research on natural heritage sites or working on projects of a cultural nature in Gozo”.

Last year the Azure window collapsed into the sea after being battered by strong winds. A day after the government said it would issue an international call for expressions to commemorate the arch but nothing has yet come of it.

With the Azure Window confined to the history books the Gozo Ministry will be commemorating the beauty of Dwejra this Sunday.

There will be a half-day’s worth of activities at Dwejra to mark the one-year anniversary since the geological landmark collapsed.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Journalists’ institute leaves door ajar for ‘criteria’ on deletion of online court decisions
National

Journalists’ institute leaves door ajar for ‘criteria’ on deletion of online court decisions
Tia Reljic
Updated | Anti-poverty campaigner Charles Miceli dies
National

Updated | Anti-poverty campaigner Charles Miceli dies
Kurt Sansone
Government sets up Dwejra Opportunity Fund
National

Government sets up Dwejra Opportunity Fund
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Judges who cleared two convicted graduates for their legal warrant made a ‘mistake’ – Chamber of Advocates
National

[WATCH] Judges who cleared two convicted graduates for their legal warrant made a ‘mistake’ – Chamber of Advocates
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe