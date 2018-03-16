PN and pensioners' organisation highlight need for adequate pensions

Pensioners are not benefitting from the wealth being created, the president of the Alliance of Pensioners Organisers Carmel Mallia said.

He was referring to the statistic which showed that people aged over 65 are those who are at highest risks of poverty, adding that a substantial part of the middle class has diminished over the past few year and the quality of life of pensioners has decreased.

In a meeting with the Alliance, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said that the party will be making pensions a priority.

“All pensioners deserve to have a higher quality of life, and this is why immediate and long term measures need to be put into place to see that the wealth being produced by the country is distributed to everyone, especially pensioners,” he said.

Delia emphasised that pensions should safeguard a high quality of life to pensioners who spent long years working and contributing to society.

PN spokesman for pensions Claudio Grech and PN spokesman for Social Dialogue Hermann Schiavone were also present.