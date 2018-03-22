Nationalist MP reports theft of candles and flowers from Caruana Galizia memorial

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina has asked the Police Commissioner to investigate the theft of a number of candles, flowers and items from the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial in Valletta.

In an email to Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, Aquilina said that he himself had bought some candles and flowers and placed them on the Great Siege monument – where the memorial to the slain journalist stands – on Tuesday evening.

He said that those same items, and others, were stolen last night as they were no longer there this morning.

Aquilina also sent the commissioner a photo he took on Tuesday after placing the candles, flowers and other items on the memorial.

He said that the memorial, being situated in Valletta’s main street and standing in front of the law courts, was in the line of sight of numerous CCTV cameras.

He therefore asked Cutajar to investigate the theft and to take all steps required by law.