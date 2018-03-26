[WATCH] Too much homework? A new policy is tackling the problem

New homework policy sets the amount of time children in primary and secondary school should spend doing their homework

Children will be happy with a new homework policy that sets the amount of time they should be spending at home doing work assigned to them by their teachers.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said the "exaggerated" amounts of homework assigned to schoolchildren led to the creation of the policy that provides clear guidelines to be observed by schools.

The policy was launched this monring at the Naxxar primary school. During a discussion attended by the minister, students shared their experiences and concerns.

While some of the students agreed that homework is necessary, others said they prefered reading and studying to written work. A couple of students said that they did not feel they had enough leisure time as a result of too much homework.

To this, Bartolo said that students should have enough time to rest every single day.

But the policy does not plan to remove homework altogether, but to introduce a “sense of balance” which does not take away from students’ learning.

Homework guidelines

  • Kindergarten: no homework
  • Year 1-2: Maximum of 20 minutes a day
  • Year 3-6: Maximum of 30 minutes a day
  • Year 7-8: Maximum of an hour a day
  • Year 9-11: maximum of 8 hours a week

The new policy aims to balance out work and play for primary and secondary school children while also addressing the impact that too much homework has on young students.

Research and the experiences of teachers, parents, and students were all taken into consideration when drafting the policy, Bartolo said.

Students who already have a full schedule will find more balance through these guidelines, Bartolo added. "Less homework shouldn’t be replaced with television or video games, but a more ‘open’ life," he cautioned students, emphasising the importance of reading.

Parliamentary Secretary for Youths Clifton Grima was also in attendance.

