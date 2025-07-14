Isabelle Bonnici questions why government is defending Kurt Buhagiar's reinstatement

The mother of Jean Paul Sofia, the 20-year-old who died in a construction site collapse in 2022, has questioned why government is defending the reinstatement of one of the men accused of causing her son’s death.

Last week, Isabelle Bonnici said she had been informed that Kurt Buhagiar, one of five individuals facing charges over the collapse of a timber factory under construction that killed Jean Paul Sofia, returned to work at the Lands Authority.

She further explained that Lands Minister Owen Bonnici told her Buhagiar was reinstated back to the authority when Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was in charge of the ministry.

Zrinzo Azzopardi immediately distanced himself from the decision, as a few days later, the Times of Malta reported that Buhagiar’s reinstatement had prompted the small cabinet reshuffle.

On Monday, Isabelle pleaded with the Lands Authority to suspend Buhagiar, noting he was charged with involuntary homicide. In 2011, Buhagiar was also arrested after he was caught on board a speedboat that had just trafficked migrants from Malta.