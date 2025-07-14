Isabelle Bonnici questions why government is defending Kurt Buhagiar's reinstatement
Isabelle Bonnici pleaded with the Lands Authority to suspend Kurt Buhagiar once again, noting he is charged with the involuntary homicide of her son
The mother of Jean Paul Sofia, the 20-year-old who died in a construction site collapse in 2022, has questioned why government is defending the reinstatement of one of the men accused of causing her son’s death.
Last week, Isabelle Bonnici said she had been informed that Kurt Buhagiar, one of five individuals facing charges over the collapse of a timber factory under construction that killed Jean Paul Sofia, returned to work at the Lands Authority.
She further explained that Lands Minister Owen Bonnici told her Buhagiar was reinstated back to the authority when Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was in charge of the ministry.
Zrinzo Azzopardi immediately distanced himself from the decision, as a few days later, the Times of Malta reported that Buhagiar’s reinstatement had prompted the small cabinet reshuffle.
On Monday, Isabelle pleaded with the Lands Authority to suspend Buhagiar, noting he was charged with involuntary homicide. In 2011, Buhagiar was also arrested after he was caught on board a speedboat that had just trafficked migrants from Malta.
“This is a big injustice on us who are reeling from the consequences and immense pain caused by this person and his friends,” she added.
Isabelle questioned why government is protecting Buhagiar to the extent that Zrinzo Azzopardi was moved from the Lands Ministry,
“If it were your son, would you do the same, or would you let the accused feel the consequences of his actions?”
Last week, even Prime Minister Robert Abela defended Buhagiar’s reinstatement, noting that the accused was on paid suspension and is now simply fulfilling his job responsibilities, rather than getting paid without reporting to work.