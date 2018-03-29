Academics fear Maltese language curriculum changes will have negative impact on bilingualism

The University's Department of Maltese, the Akkademja tal-Malti, and various institutes and prominent lecturers at the University of Malta have voiced their concerns over the Education Ministry’s proposed changedsto the curriculum for the teaching of Maltese in secondary schools.

The academics fear the changes will have a negative effect on bilingualism in Malta.

In a joint statement, the institutes said they disagreed that Maltese citizens would be able to take their Matsec exam in their national language as a foreign or second language, and that students with a foreign parent or guardian may take their exam in Maltese as a foreign or second language.

The Education Ministry has recently proposed changes to the curriculum for the teaching of Maltese in secondary schools that distinguish between the Maltese being taught now and Maltese as a foreign language.

However, the academics said the distinctions run counter to what is stated in the Maltese Constitution, which establishes Maltese as the sole national language of Malta, and Maltese and English as official languages. The proposals also run counter to the Maltese Language Act that states that "Maltese is the language of Malta and a fundamental element of the national identity of the Maltese people".

“The measures proposed by the Ministry will have a negative effect on bilingualism in our country,” the statement read.

The academics said extensive research showed the benefits of bilingualism for the intellectual development of individuals and brought socio-economic advantages. "We believe that Maltese citizens should not sit for Matsec exams of Maltese or English as a foreign or second language," they said.

The institutes said that a greater effort needs to be made to strengthen bilingualism in Malta, by strengthening the teaching of Maltese and English among all those who live in Malta.

They warned that different syllabi at the same level would result in differences and inequalities between students who would have taken different routes to study the Maltese language.

"This goes against the aims of a certificate based on a common curriculum, that serves as a framework for employment and post-secondary education," they said.

“We believe that the teaching of Maltese and English, which deserve the same commitment and energy, should serve as an excellent means to foster social inclusion and integration, rather than segregation, among all those living in Malta and Gozo.”

The institutes insisted that the certification of Maltese as a foreign language cannot be pegged at the same level, MQF 3, as the Matsec Maltese 'O' level exam taken by students today at the end of their compulsory education.

"We need to foster a culture in which languages are used in the best possible way, in all institutions. Both of our languages need to be more visible in every sector, including road signs, public spaces and the internet," they said.

The institutes said that the education authorities needed to work closely with the National Council for the Maltese Language, the University of Malta, and other entities to invest in the development of resources and pedagogies for the teaching of Maltese to Maltese students, including the development of a pedagogy and resources for the teaching of Maltese, and electronic dictionaries and spellcheckers.

The statement was signed by L-Akkademja tal-Malti, Department of Maltese, University of Malta, L-Istitut tal-Lingwistika u t-Teknoloġija tal-Lingwa, the University of Malta, the Department of Maltese, Msida Junior College, L-Għaqda tal-Malti – Università, Għaqda tal-Qarrejja tal-Provi tal-Malti, Għaqda Poeti Maltin and several lecturers.

The Education Ministry’s reply

In its reply, the Education Ministry said the aim of the consultation document was to strengthen the Maltese language.

The ministry said that the approach to Maltese as a foreign language would only be open to foreigners, and not Maltese nationals. The proposals were based on a Council of Europe report drawn up by experts, the ministry said.

The ministry said that a Maltese-as-a-foreign-language programme had been successful for Maltese children living in Brussels and Luxembourg, while other programmes through MCAST and the SEC system had also proved useful to niches in the country.

“All Maltese learning programmes should lead to equal and quality certification to ensure every student has a chance to continue his educational path,” the ministry said.