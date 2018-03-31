Nationalists, PD lambast Muscat's IIP donation to Puttinu as an insult and a sham

A number of people, including some Opposition MPs, took issue with the prime minister’s donation of €5 million to the Puttinu Cares fundraiser – as the money came from the controversial cash-for-passports scheme.

Nationalist MPs Jason Azzopardi and Beppe Fenech Adami said they were insulted by the prime minister's donation, labelling it an attempt to justify how and why the money was collected in the first place.

Fenech Adami wrote that he was "insulted" and "disgusted" by the implication that passports need to be sold to "the corrupt" and to "criminals" in order for cancer victims to be treated.

Similarly, Azzopardi said that he was "insulted" that Xarabank allowed the prime minister to pass on this message, adding that even Italian mobster Toto Riina had given to charity from money obtained through criminality.

Former PN candidate and radio host David Thake tweeted that the government should not be “tainting” the cause of charities with “money that is known to be tainted”.

Democratic party leader Anthony Buttigieg wrote on Facebook that the €5 million was “not some super act of generosity on the part of the prime minister,” as it was the “people’s money.”

“After years of a budget surplus and unprecedented economic growth, do you think there should be any need for a charity like Puttinu Cares?”

The PN MP's statements were met with political backlash soon after, with PL MP Edward Zammit-Lewis tweeting that “basic decency would evoke a common front and unity, especially for those in need and on Good Friday,” criticising Azzopardi’s comments in particular.

PL MP Rosianne Cutajar wrote that the real "insult" here is the "scandalous deals" that took place when Azzopardi was Lands Minister.

Architect and government consultant Robert Musumeci wrote that it was “simply not on” for people to be cynical about the prime minister’s contribution.

A record €1.6 million were raised for public donations during a Good Friday fundraiser on Xarabank.