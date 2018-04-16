menu

Delia still needs to explain outstanding tax payments, Labour Party says

The Labour Party said the Nationalist Party Adrian Delia needs to explain why he still has outstanding income tax payments after he said he had settled all tax arrears

maria_pace
16 April 2018, 12:46pm
by Maria Pace

Opposition leader Adrian Delia needs to explain why he is ‘lying’ about his outstanding income tax payments, the Labour Party (PL) said this afternoon.

In a statement, the PL said that while the PN leader had claimed to have paid off his tax arrears, and had declared that it was 'game over', this was not in fact the case. 

Earlier this month, Delia said that all his previously pending tax payments, amounting to €55,000, had been settled.

However, Labour said that Delia still had outstanding tax bills from 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, meaning that he still owed more than he had recently paid-off. 

The PL said Delia owed around €120,000, and asked why he was not being honest about the subject.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
Church to provide €8 million property for palliative care to Hospice Movement
National

Church to provide €8 million property for palliative care to Hospice Movement
Tia Reljic
Delia still needs to explain outstanding tax payments, Labour Party says
National

Delia still needs to explain outstanding tax payments, Labour Party says
Maria Pace
[WATCH] Government to continue repaying police officials, port workers for past injustices
National

[WATCH] Government to continue repaying police officials, port workers for past injustices
Tia Reljic
Eight vigils around the world to mark six months since Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder
National

Eight vigils around the world to mark six months since Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe