Berlin-based blockchain company to move to Malta

Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Economy Silvio Schembri said that the emergent new technology sector will make Malta ‘the blockchain island’

tia_reljic
17 April 2018, 2:45pm
by Tia Reljic
Neufund Chief Executive Officer Zoe Adamovicz and Chief Technology Officer Marcin Rudolf
Malta’s pro-new technology stance has attracted a blockchain fundraising platform Neufund, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Zoe Adamovicz said.

Neufund, based in Berlin, is a blockchain-based equity fundraising platform operating on Ethereum blockchain is expected to open its satellite office in Malta.

The company allows any kind of company to issue equity tokens on a blockchain in a public or private placement.



An equity token offering is a hybrid investment model combining the advantages of an IPO, an ICO, and a VC round.

“We are impressed by the work done so far by the Maltese government and its pro-new technology stance,” Adamovicz said. “ We are excited to contribute in building strong and stable blockchain ecosystem on Malta.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Economy Silvio Schembri said that the new company will help create an ideal ecosystem for investors and diversify the market , adding that he is “overwhelmed” by the response received by companies so far since “the government decided to take the lead in this new emergent sector which will eventually make Malta the blockchain island.”

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
