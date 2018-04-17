Berlin-based blockchain company to move to Malta

Malta’s pro-new technology stance has attracted a blockchain fundraising platform Neufund, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Zoe Adamovicz said.

Neufund, based in Berlin, is a blockchain-based equity fundraising platform operating on Ethereum blockchain is expected to open its satellite office in Malta.

The company allows any kind of company to issue equity tokens on a blockchain in a public or private placement.

Welcome to #Malta @neufundorg . Our ecosystem getting bigger and stronger day by day. Malta is fast becoming the #Blockchainisland JosephMuscat_JM https://t.co/LWlfPNUIOV — Silvio Schembri (@SilvioSchembri) April 17, 2018



An equity token offering is a hybrid investment model combining the advantages of an IPO, an ICO, and a VC round.

“We are impressed by the work done so far by the Maltese government and its pro-new technology stance,” Adamovicz said. “ We are excited to contribute in building strong and stable blockchain ecosystem on Malta.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Economy Silvio Schembri said that the new company will help create an ideal ecosystem for investors and diversify the market , adding that he is “overwhelmed” by the response received by companies so far since “the government decided to take the lead in this new emergent sector which will eventually make Malta the blockchain island.”