menu

100 university academics voice concerns over proposed IVF law changes

Academics emphasise that suggested amendments would seriously weaken the protection of the human embryo

massimo_costa
5 May 2018, 10:25am
by Massimo Costa
A 100 university academics have grouped together to voice their concerns on the proposed IVF law amendments
A 100 university academics have grouped together to voice their concerns on the proposed IVF law amendments

A hundred University of Malta academics have grouped together to highlight their concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the current IVF laws.

The academics, who hail from a number of faculties and department and include former university rector Juanito Camilleri and judge Giovanni Bonello, issued a document emphasising that the suggested changes to the law would “gravely weaken the protection of the human embryo at its most vulnerable stage.”

On embryo freezing, they said that while this could potentially increase the odds of a successful pregnancy, it comes at the psychological, legal and moral cost of producing “excess embryos and the need for ‘embryo orphanages’ and ‘embryo donations’”.

“It also involves selecting some for implantation and others for freezing, giving the former a chance to develop and placing the latter in a ‘frozen limbo,” the academics said.

They said that the proposed selection of two out of three or out of five embryos leads to the “unequal treatment between one embryo and another, discriminating against some simply because they cannot take action to protect their interests.”

The academics pointed out the health risks connected with the anonymous donation of gametes, emphasising while the proposed amendments do attempt to reduce the transmission of genetic disease, gamete donation may “result in potential psychological consequences which may complicate the identity formation process of eventual offspring.”

“Anonymous gamete donation makes a mockery of the child’s right to know his or her biological origin,” they underscored.

Regarding the matter of surrogacy, which they referred to as “another form of commodification of women’s body, [involving] a fragmentation and trivialisation of parenthood”, they said although altruistic surrogacy is on the face of it a gesture of selfless altruism, it is “in practice, fraught with numerous biological, legal and ethical problems.”

Downloadable Files
The full document can be accessed here.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
100 university academics voice concerns over proposed IVF law changes
National

100 university academics voice concerns over proposed IVF law changes
Massimo Costa
Deputy Prime Minister’s office terminates job contract over bribery allegation
National

Deputy Prime Minister’s office terminates job contract over bribery allegation
Staff Reporter
Planning Authority to appeal against review tribunal decisions
National

Planning Authority to appeal against review tribunal decisions
Yannick Pace
Limiting foreign worker influx would harm economy, developers’ association says
National

Limiting foreign worker influx would harm economy, developers’ association says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe