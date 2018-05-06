menu

[WATCH] Silent city in fanfare frenzy for medieval festival

Mdina Medieval Festival organised by the Mdina local council attracts scores of onlookers in an immersive cultural experience 

tia_reljic
6 May 2018, 1:19pm
by Tia Reljic
The Mdina Medieval Festival saw participants performing in various corners and squares of Mdina
Medieval Mdina Festival 2018

Thousands gathered in Mdina to observe reenactments, battles, and medieval music at the annual Mdina Medieval Festival over the weekend.

The two-day event, which took place over the weekend, included shows by both foreign and local reenactors, as well as concerts and medieval music.

The festival, which is being organised for the sixth consecutive year in Mdina, was once again home to a medieval market, medieval kitchen, and a number of children’s activities.

Performances included battles, skirmishes, re-enactments of scenes from the medieval period, sword fighting, archery, magic shows, live music, and more. Falconry and a number of birds of prey have also made their usual appearance, joined by an array of different animals including reptiles and sheep.

Festival-goers could also benefit from special reduced prices and extended opening hours of all tourist attractions in Mdina.

The festival serves to shed light on the history of Mdina and Medieval Malta – offering an opportunity to local and foreign talent to exchange experiences and disseminate the cultural heritage of the era.

 

