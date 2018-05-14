Inspection of fish farms found no irregularities, junior minister says

Following reports that there were 21 tuna pens in the St Paul’s Bay fish farm – rather than the 12 allowed by regulations – an inspection of the farm confirmed that the operating cages did in fact have permits, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Clint Camilleri reiterated on Monday.

Speaking during an environment committee debate, Camilleri confirmed that only frames were found, and not cages, and that the cages which were operating were doing so in accordance with permits.

But Democratic Party (PD) MP Godfrey Farrugia said that the frames were there in preparation for summer, when they would be filled illegally. He explained that in January, there was an application for extension, which in itself raises a red flag. He also questioned why an application for increasing pens on a temporary site was issued to begin with – especially considering that a study on the area is still underway.

Read more: MP claims photographs prove illegal tuna pens still in place

While recognising that the pens could potentially be used in this manner, Camilleri said that all necessary action by the Fisheries Department was taken, since the cages were operating according to permit and that no excess cages were found.

Members of the Nationalist Opposition were notably silent during the debate, despite the attendance of PN MPs Jason Azzopardi and Chris Said.

Camilleri, together with the Director General of the Fisheries Department Andreina Fenech Farrugia confirmed that systems are in place to detect illegalities such as farming of excess tuna, citing an instance in which 800 tonnes of tuna was detected last year and subsequently released.

Read more: Azzopardi Fisheries wants to double its tuna cages

Farrugia explained that while he is not against aquaculture, the Northern fish farm is part of a Natura 2000 site, which is not being monitored as it should, and that despite the fact that a National Aquaculture Strategy (2014-2025) is being developed, there is a lack of regularisation.

Farrugia also said that although the country does have a strong legal framework, this is not translated into practice, particularly as the ERA does not have any resources, he claimed.

However, Camilleri said that the government does indeed have the resources to regulate and intervene – as it did in response to reports of excess tuna pens in St Paul’s Bay.

Read more: St Paul's Bay fish farm had 10 illegal tuna pens, minister confirms

Environment Jose Herrera explained that fish farming is necessary for the industry to exist. Although it only contributes 2% of economy, it generates substantial income, he said, and that the government needs to protect it.

But the 2016 sludge problem led to the decision to move the tuna farms and stricter regularisation, he said, explaining that his priority is to minimise damage while still protecting the sector. “It’s easy to criticise without providing clear alternatives,” he said during the committee debate.

Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) director Michelle Piccinino confirmed that the pending applications in relation to the Northern tuna pens were applications for renewal of permits which were already in place. She also confirmed that since the tuna population is recovering, there was a 20% increase in Malta’s tuna quota.