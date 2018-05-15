New, stricter VRT test from tomorrow

A new Vehicle Roadworthiness Test is going to be rolled out by testing stations around Malta from Wednesday, with defects resulting from the test to be categorised according to their seriousness and their impact on road safety.

A vehicle being tested can now obtain four results, Transport Malta has said.

It could be given a “pass”, showing it has met the minimum standards; or a “pass with minor defects” indicating defects which do not affect safety or the environment have been found, and will need to be repaired as soon as possible.

Otherwise, it could get a “fail with major defects”, meaning problems affecting the vehicle’s or other road users’ safety, or impacting the environment have been detected, and will have to be repaired within 16 days; or, lastly, a “fail with dangerous defects”, requiring the vehicle to be taken off the road until it is repaired and re-tested, due to problems posing a direct or immediate risk to safety or the environment.

Diesel emissions and vehicle lights requirements

Rules relating to vehicles originally manufactured with a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), where the filter is found to have been tampered with – Including heavy goods vehicles using Adblue, where the DPF has been bypassed or removed – will be more strictly enforced.

Vehicles emitting smoke of any colour from the exhaust will fail the test, ensuring that Emission Control Devices are not meddled with.

All vehicles made after September 2009 will need to have functional reverse lights, and any headlight washers must be working.

Those vehicles manufactured after March 2018 need to have operational daytime running lights, while any cars displaying a “check engine light” showing a fault in the vehicle’s system, will be failed.

VRT after a serious accident

The new rules also require that a vehicle involved in a serious accident be subjected to an ad hoc VRT after it is repaired, confirming that it is safe to drive.

Owners who do no co-operate and abide by VRT testers’ instructions will be slapped with a fine of up to €500 if found guilty, and a €200 fine if they are discovered to have changed their mileage reading.

Tractors which can reach more than 40km/h will also have to undergo VRTs.

The changes are meant to ensure that VRT tests are standardised across the EU, leading to safer and cleaner vehicles on the roads.