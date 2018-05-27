Fireworks enthusiast dies after succumbing to injuries from factory explosion

36-year-old Colin Muscat died of his injuries on Sunday after being hospitalised for 24 hours following a fireworks explosion in the Tal-Qadi area.

Multiple explosions rocked the fields around the Naxxar and St Paul's Bay area, in an incident at the S.M. Fireworks Factory in the Tal-Qadi area at around 2:15pm on Saturday.

Three people, including Muscat, a 29-year-old woman, and a 25-year old man, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. Muscat was certified to be suffering from critical injuries. Five other people were slightly injured.

The factory is owned by the 11 February pyrotechnics committee, of the San Gwann parish, and manufactures fireworks for the Mosta, Naxxar, and San Gwann feasts.