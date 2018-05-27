menu

Fireworks enthusiast dies after succumbing to injuries from factory explosion

Colin Muscat, 36, has died from his injuries after being hospitalised since Saturday

tia_reljic
27 May 2018, 8:35pm
by Tia Reljic
Colin Muscat, 36, died after being hospitalised following a fireworks factory explosion in Naxxar
Colin Muscat, 36, died after being hospitalised following a fireworks factory explosion in Naxxar

36-year-old Colin Muscat died of his injuries on Sunday after being hospitalised for 24 hours following a fireworks explosion in the Tal-Qadi area. 

Multiple explosions rocked the fields around the Naxxar and St Paul's Bay area, in an incident at the S.M. Fireworks Factory in the Tal-Qadi area at around 2:15pm on Saturday. 

Three people, including Muscat, a 29-year-old woman, and a 25-year old man, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. Muscat was certified to be suffering from critical injuries. Five other people were slightly injured. 

The factory is owned by the 11 February pyrotechnics committee, of the San Gwann parish, and manufactures fireworks for the Mosta, Naxxar, and San Gwann feasts.

 

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Fireworks enthusiast dies after succumbing to injuries from factory explosion
National

Fireworks enthusiast dies after succumbing to injuries from factory explosion
Tia Reljic
New Bill aims to seize premises without fair compensation, band club owners say
National

New Bill aims to seize premises without fair compensation, band club owners say
Adrian Delia pledges to 'expose what the government won't show'
National

Adrian Delia pledges to 'expose what the government won't show'
Karl Azzopardi
Joseph Muscat ‘satisfied’ with ‘sustainable’ infrastructure investments, EU recommendations
National

Joseph Muscat ‘satisfied’ with ‘sustainable’ infrastructure investments, EU recommendations
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe