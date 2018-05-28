menu

PA boss Johann Buttigieg will remain in his current post, Minister says

Speaking in Parliament on Monday morning, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg denied reports by this newspaper that Planning Authority boss Johann Buttigieg was being lauded for the position of Lands Authority CEO

28 May 2018, 10:27am
by Tia Reljic
Johann Buttigieg is paid over €83,000 as executive chairman of the Planning Authority, excluding allowances
Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has denied that Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg will be taking up the post of Lands Authority CEO.

“I deny the media reports that the executive chairman will be moving [to the Lands Authority] but journalists are told once and twice and for naught,” Borg said, praising the work done by Buttigieg within the PA.

Last week, this newspaper reported that Buttigieg was being touted for the position of new Lands Authority CEO following the resignation of Carlo Mifsud.

Read also: Planning Authority boss Johann Buttigieg touted for position of Lands CEO

When contacted by this newspaper, the spokesperson for the ministry neither confirmed nor denied that Buttigieg is being considered for the post,  but insisted that Buttigieg is currently “still the chairman of the PA.”

The spokesperson did, however, say that a public call for applications would be issued for the post of Lands Authority CEO “in the imminent future.”

Mifsud resigned from his post after a mere 16 months. Buttigieg is currently paid over €83,000 – excluding allowances – as executive chairman of the Planning Authority.

The minister was speaking during a debate on the Planning Authority in Parliament on Monday morning.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
