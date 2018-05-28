menu

Developers express glee at major road infrastructure projects

The Malta Developers Association has welcomed government plans for major road projects in Marsa and Attard, urging roadbuilding contractors to upgrade so as to carry out works in the most professional manner

maltatoday
28 May 2018, 6:40pm
by Staff Reporter
An artist's impression of the Marsa road junction
Developers are applauding the government for undertaking major infrastructure works on the Marsa road junction and the Attard link road.

The Malta Developers Association singled out Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg for moving ahead “at a fast pace” on projects that will help overcome the traffic problem.

“MDA is also confident that these projects will be completed in a reasonable time, as is planned,” the association said.

It also appealed to its members to upgrade so as to participate in these projects in a professional manner.

“The MDA is certain that, with the right preparation, these Maltese contractors should be in a position to overcome the challenges of the work, the likes of which we have not seen for a long time,” it said.

Works are currently underway on a grade separated junction at Marsa and last week, the Infrastructure Ministry announced plans for a new bypass in Attard that will link the Mrieħel bypass and the road leading to Rabat.

