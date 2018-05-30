menu

Muscat’s man, James Piscopo, to take over Lands Authority

James Piscopo, a close friend of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and one of the political strategists of the Labour Party, was pushed by the Prime Minister and Transport Minister Ian Borg to take the post, sources told MaltaToday

tia_reljic
30 May 2018, 10:28am
by Tia Reljic
James Piscopo
James Piscopo

Transport Malta chairman and CEO James Piscopo is being touted for the position of Lands Authority CEO, as Planning Authority boss Johann Buttigieg is expected to remain in his post, MaltaToday has learned.

Piscopo, a close friend of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and one of the political strategists of the Labour Party, was pushed by Muscat himself and Transport Minister Ian Borg to take the post, sources have revealed.

The Lands Authority is considered one of the most difficult entities to reform and it is hoped Piscopo will be able to catalyse the needed reforms.

Until last week, Buttigieg was being mentioned as the frontrunner for the top job at the Lands Authority despite his position at the PA.

Johann Buttigieg was previously mentioned as the frontrunner for the top job
Johann Buttigieg was previously mentioned as the frontrunner for the top job

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Borg categorically denied that Buttigieg would be leaving his post as PA chairman, though his ministry had previously neither confirmed nor denied that Buttigieg would also be taking over the Lands Authority.

A spokesperson for the ministry did, however, confirm that a public call for applications for the post of Lands Authority CEO would be issued “in the imminent future”, following the resignation of Carlo Mifsud after a mere 16 months in the post.

Piscopo, a former Air Malta employee who was later recruited by Muscat as the Labour Party’s CEO, was appointed chairman and CEO of Transport Malta soon after Labour’s electoral victory in 2013 with a financial package of over €85,000.

In that role, he oversaw and delivered important projects including the Kappara Project and the Coast Road.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Muscat’s man, James Piscopo, to take over Lands Authority
National

Muscat’s man, James Piscopo, to take over Lands Authority
Tia Reljic
GDPR | Parties face hefty fines over electoral profiling without consent
National

GDPR | Parties face hefty fines over electoral profiling without consent
Yannick Pace
Adrian Delia will support db project if it falls within planning rules
National

Adrian Delia will support db project if it falls within planning rules
Kurt Sansone
Michael Falzon asks if social housing entitlement should end if household situation improves
National

Michael Falzon asks if social housing entitlement should end if household situation improves
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe