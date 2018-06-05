Greens warn of unilateral action on migration from Italy’s Salvini

The leader of Malta’s Green Party has warned that Italy’s new populist government could prove challenging for Malta over fears of a marked change in immigration policies.

Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the new government made of the far-right Lega and Movimento Cinque Stelle (MS5) could have serious consequences for Malta.

“Populist nationalists in government who are not interested in cooperating and discussing difficult challenges and issues with neighbouring countries, including with Malta, will exacerbate the challenges countries, especially EU member states and long-time friends, Malta and Italy, should face together,” Cacopardo said.

“Populist far-right nationalist Lega’s Matteo Salvini and now deputy PM, has openly declared that he will be tightening up immigration laws. He has pledged, amongst other issues, to reduce sea arrivals and increase expulsions, and Salvini doesn’t care if Malta ends up bearing the brunt of his policies. He is not interested in a common policy or in discussions on this complex issue.”

Cacopardo said that if Italy starts closing its borders to third country citizens, Malta could witness a huge influx of migrants previously going to Italy.

Salvini, also backed by former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, has pledged to tear to shreds an “informal” agreement that Joseph Muscat and Matteo Renzi had drawn up, as a result of Malta has not witnessed any arrival of immigrants in Malta over a long period of time.

“Maltese NGOs have been pointing out that the reception centres in Safi and Hal Far have been progressively downsized and neglected during the past years. Alternattiva Demokratika is therefore asking the Maltese Prime Minister and home affairs minister Michael Farrugia in what way are they preparing to handle this possible increase in the influx of third country citizens at a time when the Spring-Summer season will encourage even more people to take the risk in crossing the Mediterranean.

“Above all the Maltese government should insist and seek out new allies in the EU so that all member states face these challenges together, increase initiatives to help former colonies develop sustainable economies and develop a humane and reasonable common policy on migration based on true cooperation and solidarity.”