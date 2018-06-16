menu

Pro-life groups request ‘urgent meeting’ with President on IVF law concerns

Groups say consultation process on IVF law amendments was not held in the spirit of what President has suggested

massimo_costa
16 June 2018, 2:03pm
by Massimo Costa
A group of pro-life organisations have asked for an urgent meeting with the President on the IVF law changes
Three local pro-life groups have written to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca requesting an “urgent meeting” regarding the proposed amendments to the Embryo Protection Act, which could be voted into law in Parliament next week.

The Gift of Life Foundation, Life Network Foundation and the Unborn Child Movement said they wanted to meet the President to discuss their grave concerns about the suggested changes and their consequences, maintaining that the consultation process which had been held was not “in the spirit” of what she had suggested.

“Given the urgency and serious nature of the matter, we are kindly requesting that this meeting with your good self be held prior to the final parliamentary vote to be taken next Tuesday,” the groups said.

President has ‘no issue’ signing IVF law, Health Minister Chris Fearne says

Last April, Coleiro Preca had called for a longer period of reflection on the proposed IVF changes, hinting that she may be uncomfortable with the Bill.

Asked by this newspaper whether he was certain the President would have no objection when it came to signing the law, Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday, however, said he “sincerely didn’t know” where the “rumour” that there was some problem with the President giving her assent came from.

He did not envisage any problems related to her approving it, he said.

