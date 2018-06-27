​Musicians apologise for their ‘stupid’ car vandalism

The two musicians who were yesterday handed down a suspended sentence, after having pleaded guilty to damaging a number of cars in Pieta while drunk, have apologised to the owners of the cars for their actions.

In a Facebook message received by our newsroom, 24-year-old Ivan Arapov and 22-year-old Lucas Wanderley Dos Santos said they were apologising to the “victims” of their actions, to the owners of Rootz Bar, where they had been playing prior to their drunken spree, and “to the whole Maltese population”.

“You welcomed us in your country, gave us a job and suddenly [gave us] the chance to play our music around the island. We had an amazing time the whole period we have been here, especially with you Maltese people, who always treated us so well and made us feel at home,” they said.

Read more:

Musicians get suspended sentence after car vandalism spree in Pieta

“And we repaid you with some stupid vandalism, destroying not only the cars but also all the relationships and everything we constructed since we have been here,” the two repented.

They said they understood the anger shown towards what they had done, realise what they did, and are ready to face all the consequences.

“We never did something like that in our lives, we never had problems with police before, we have never spent two days in jail before, and we have never been hated by anybody before - feeling like filthy rats - and we gonna keep being good persons as we truly are,” they emphasised.

“We gonna find ourselves a job to payback the money as soon as we can in this three month period,” they said, referring to the court’s order for them to pay back a total of €2,982 in restorative damages between themselves.

“We hope one day you guys will be able to forgive us. We know we did a horrbile and stupid thing and so we feel horrible and ashamed. For the shame we put on our names and on our families and for the time and money we made you waste,” they underscored.

“We really apologise and we beg you for your forgiveness. We made a stupid mistake with unclear minds, we never acted that way before, we are not violent people and we hope you will give us the chance to prove that with time.”

“May God forgive us,” they added.