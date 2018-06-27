menu

[WATCH] Lifeline rescue vessel docks in Malta

Ship carrying over 230 migrants docks in Malta after ad hoc agreement with seven other EU member states is reached

massimo_costa
Last updated on 27 June 2018, 7:46pm
by Massimo Costa
The MV Lifeline as it was about to berth in Malta
The MV Lifeline as it was about to berth in Malta
There are 17 women and five childrern among the 233 migrants
There are 17 women and five childrern among the 233 migrants
The migrants are set to be docked in Malta
The migrants are set to be docked in Malta
Women and young children among rescued migrants
Women and young children among rescued migrants
Lifeline co-founder Axel Steier in Malta

This story will be updated constantly

There are 17 women and five children among the 233 rescued migrants who are currently in the process of disembarking in Malta, co-founder of the NGO, Axel Steier, said.

Steier was speaking to journalists at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, where the vessel had been ordered to dock.

Members of the AFM are on site to assist the police
Members of the AFM are on site to assist the police
Four police vans were seen entering Boiler Wharf
Four police vans were seen entering Boiler Wharf
Persons are in the process of disemarking
Persons are in the process of disemarking
The migrants are expected to be processed as soon as they disembark
The migrants are expected to be processed as soon as they disembark

Four police vans are currently on site, as well as a number of ambulances and medical personnel. Three tents have been erected, which is where the initial screening will probably take place.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is also on site.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is on site
Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is on site
Three tents have been set up to receive the migrants
Three tents have been set up to receive the migrants
Boiler Wharf below Senglea where the ship will berth
Boiler Wharf below Senglea where the ship will berth

Persons displaying a 'Stop Human Trafficking' banner could be observed on top of the fortifications.

The NGO vessel is in the process of disembarking its passangers who have been stranded on the ship for almost a week.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat earlier announced that the vessel would be allowed to disembark the migrants in Malta after an ad hoc agreement with seven EU member states was reached.

READ ALSO: Lifeline standoff: Ship to dock in Malta as Joseph Muscat announces migrant distribution deal with other EU countries

Muscat said that the Lifeline will be impounded upon arrival, and the captain’s actions in this “unique case” will be investigated.

The Prime Minister said Malta, Italy, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands had pledged to distribute the rescued migrants between them once they were processed. The confirmations from Belgium and the Netherlands came while Muscat was addressing the conference.

READ ALSO: Government must explain change of heart on Lifeline, Adrian Delia says

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
[WATCH] Lifeline rescue vessel docks in Malta
National

[WATCH] Lifeline rescue vessel docks in Malta
Massimo Costa
Join Jason Derulo tonight at Isle of MTV
National

Join Jason Derulo tonight at Isle of MTV
Tia Reljic
​Musicians apologise for their ‘stupid’ car vandalism
National

​Musicians apologise for their ‘stupid’ car vandalism
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Government must explain change of heart on Lifeline, Adrian Delia says
National

[WATCH] Government must explain change of heart on Lifeline, Adrian Delia says
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe