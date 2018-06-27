[WATCH] Lifeline rescue vessel docks in Malta

Lifeline co-founder Axel Steier in Malta

There are 17 women and five children among the 233 rescued migrants who are currently in the process of disembarking in Malta, co-founder of the NGO, Axel Steier, said.

Steier was speaking to journalists at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, where the vessel had been ordered to dock.

Four police vans are currently on site, as well as a number of ambulances and medical personnel. Three tents have been erected, which is where the initial screening will probably take place.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is also on site.

Persons displaying a 'Stop Human Trafficking' banner could be observed on top of the fortifications.

The NGO vessel is in the process of disembarking its passangers who have been stranded on the ship for almost a week.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat earlier announced that the vessel would be allowed to disembark the migrants in Malta after an ad hoc agreement with seven EU member states was reached.

Muscat said that the Lifeline will be impounded upon arrival, and the captain’s actions in this “unique case” will be investigated.

The Prime Minister said Malta, Italy, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands had pledged to distribute the rescued migrants between them once they were processed. The confirmations from Belgium and the Netherlands came while Muscat was addressing the conference.

