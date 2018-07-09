menu

Over 13 embassies to join Ta’ Xbiex culinary and artistic event symbolising cultural unity

Embassies gather together in event showcasing country’s food, drink and artistic performances

massimo_costa
9 July 2018, 2:23pm
by Massimo Costa
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca praised Ta' Xbiex for its initiative, saying the event highlighted the importance of appreciating diversity
Over 13 embassies will be gathering together in a cultural and artistic event, “Connecting Through Culture”, in Ta’ Xbiex, in an initiative meant to underline the importance of uniting different cultures.

Ta’ Xbiex mayor Max Zammit said the event, now in its fouth edition, will see the different embassies showcase their country’s food and drink, and stage artistic performances.

The German, Italian, Egyptian, Turkish, British and Spanish embassies will be amongst those participating, with four embassies which are located outside Ta’ Xbiex also taking part for the first time.

"Ta' Xbiex is Malta's centre of embassies - there are around 11 in this town," Zammit said, "By taking part, the embassy will promote the different cultures of their countries."

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca had words of praise for the initiative, highlighting that the Ta’ Xbiex local council was putting across the message that gathering different cultures together helps society recognise the importance of diversity and mutual respect.

“We cannot think of us Maltese as some isolated race,” the President said, “We have to live with other cultures, and to live in peace we need to appreciate each other and learn more about one another.”

