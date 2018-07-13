menu

Malta wants EU to give more support to Libyan coast guard

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that a clear code of conduct should be drafted between the EU and NGO search and rescue ships

tia_reljic
13 July 2018, 12:15pm
by Tia Reljic
Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that the European Union needs to pursue the different strands of work in parallel
The European Union needs to give more support to Libyan coast guards once the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has formally recognised Libya’s search and rescue region and assets, Michael Farrugia said.

“Migration needs to be addressed comprehensively. A good balance between solidarity and responsibility remains the crucial element, and this must include an effective mechanism to make sure that the burden is fairly distributed among Member States,” the home affairs minister said.

He was speaking during an informal Justice and Home Affairs Minister meeting in Innsbruck, Austria, which was chaired by the Austrian Minister of Interior Herbert Mr Kickl.

Farrugia stated that member states carrying out search and rescue operations should not be obliged to also carry all the responsibility related to disembarkation, and that they should work within the parameters of international law.

The minister recommended that a clear code of conduct should be drafted between the EU and NGO ships which can participate in such operations, and that the EU ought to enhance Frontex’s ability to work with third countries on border control.

Migration and European border protection were high on the agenda of the informal meeting, wherein police cooperation, human smuggling, community policing, promotion of European values, anti-Semitism and protecting Jewish communities and institutions in Europe was also discussed.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
