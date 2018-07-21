menu

Updated | Egrant inquiry concluded and handed to Attorney General

Inquiry into allegations that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's wife was owner of secret Panamaniam company has been finalised • Muscat asks for the inquiry to be published 

What verdict will the Egrant inquiry deliver on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat?
The magistrate investigating claims that the Prime Minister's wife is the owner of a secret offshore company in Panama, has concluded his inquiry and handed his findings to the Attorney General.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja finalised his inquiry on Friday evening, 15 months after launching the inquiry following a complaint by the lawyers of Joseph Muscat to the Commissioner of Police.

The Attorney General's office confirmed that it received the report and that it was analysing the "voluminous" report. 

In a statement, the prime minister noted the announcement by the Attorney General that the inquiry into allegations about him and his wife is now concluded and passed over to the Office of the Attorney General.

The prime minister asked for the inquiry to be published as soon as he concluded his internal review, and said that he would give his reactions immediately upon publication.

The inquiry was based on allegations by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that Michelle Muscat was the owner of Egrant, a secret Panamanian offshore company unearthed in the Panama Papers as having been set up by Nexia BT, the auditors who set up Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi's offshore companies.

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election

Five magisterial inquiries were underway investigating allegations of government corruption following the ICIJ’s explosive leak of documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca in 2016: the inquiry into alleged links between Panama-registered company Egrant and the Prime Minister being held by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, Magistrate Doreen Clarke's inquiry into the FIAU leak of compliance reports about Pilatus Bank, then Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera's inquiry into the leak of a preliminary FIAU report on Pilatus Bank to the then Commissioner of Police Michael Cassar in April 2016, Magistrate Galea Sciberras' inquiry into Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna of Nexia BT and Magistrate Josette Demicoli's inquiry into allegations of money laundering by Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman through Pilatus Bank.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
