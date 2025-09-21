A budget between resilience and renewal
Malta approaches the next budget season with a degree of confidence. Growth remains among the strongest in Europe, unemployment is low, and wages are recovering after a period of strain. Public finances are gradually moving back towards the deficit threshold set in Brussels, and debt remains contained by international standards. On the surface, the numbers tell a reassuring story of resilience. Yet beneath that surface lie questions that go to the heart of Malta’s long-term economic path.
The headline figures are encouraging. Output continues to expand, supported by domestic demand, tourism, and services. Employment remains buoyant and the labour market is tight, even as manufacturing shows signs of contraction. Inflation, while easing, still lingers in food and services. All this paints the picture of an economy that is performing well but carrying underlying imbalances. Growth is still largely driven by scale—more people and more inputs, rather than a sustained improvement in productivity. That imbalance matters because it will shape how resilient Malta really is when external conditions change.
A pragmatic approach
On the fiscal side, the government has chosen a gradual path of consolidation. The deficit is projected to move closer to the 3% mark in 2026, while debt is expected to stabilise below 50% of GDP. This is not a dramatic adjustment, but rather a steady alignment with the new European rules that emphasise expenditure discipline. The fact that last year’s one-off spending created a higher base makes this task more complex, but the framework of limiting national spending growth and targeting structural improvement each year provides a credible anchor. It is a pragmatic approach, avoiding sudden shocks while still signalling seriousness about sustainability.
The challenge, however, is not only about numbers. The shield on energy prices has been an effective buffer, protecting households and businesses from global volatility. Yet the longer such universal measures remain in place, the more they dull the price signals that encourage efficiency and adaptation. At some point, Malta will need to retarget this support, focusing on the most vulnerable and linking incentives to energy-saving behaviour. Doing so would release valuable fiscal space that could be directed into the very areas that raise productivity and competitiveness.
Demographics present another layer of complexity. Fertility is low, the population is ageing, and the labour market strategy increasingly depends on attracting and retaining foreign workers. This has kept growth going and filled critical skills gaps, but it also places new demands on housing, infrastructure, and public services. A forward-looking policy will need to balance this reliance with a stronger emphasis on skills development, technological adoption, and innovation to ensure that growth is not only larger, but also deeper.
The pre-budget document gestures in this direction. It highlights the need to strengthen tax administration, to integrate systems and improve compliance. It points to reforms in pensions, with auto-enrolment on the horizon, and to measures that expand personal assistance for people with disabilities. In the labour market, it begins a shift towards a more managed migration model, one that aims to retain talent while upskilling the domestic workforce. These are important signals, though they will only bear fruit if matched by decisive execution and a clear focus on results.
From resilience to genuine prosperity
This budget is therefore best seen as part of a larger balancing act. It aims to maintain resilience in the present while laying the foundations for renewal in the future. Its strength lies in prudence and in institutional reform. Yet for Malta to move from resilience to genuine prosperity, it will need to be bolder in reallocating resources. A gradual shift away from blanket subsidies, an acceleration of EU-funded capital projects, and the creation of new channels that connect household wealth to patient capital for start-ups and scale-ups are essential. Without these, the risk is that Malta continues to grow, but in ways that are increasingly fragile.
Viewed in the round, the pre-budget strikes the right tone. It avoids easy populism and signals a commitment to fiscal discipline, while recognising the social dimension of economic policy. All in all, the pre-budget document is a prudent plan, but also a cautious one. Its credibility will depend less on the words on paper and more on the ability to deliver change in the areas that matter most—productivity, energy efficiency, and the redirection of capital into future-oriented sectors.
If those steps are taken, Malta will not only remain resilient, but will also set the stage for a stronger and more innovative economy.