Alex Borg to appoint shadow cabinet in coming days

Alex Borg will be announcing the Opposition’s new shadow roles this week as he continues to assert his authority on the party after becoming leader a fortnight ago.

On Friday, Borg was unfazed when questioned by MaltaToday Online Editor Karl Azzopardi about the time it was taking him to assign spokesperson roles.

Borg insisted that his shadow cabinet was “taking shape” and confirmed he is still holding one-to-one discussions with MPs. He refuted a suggestion that some MPs were resisting the changes.

“No MP is making life difficult for me and contrary to what the Labour Party is trying to say, we are a united party,” Borg insisted during the interview that took place at Pjazza Tritoni outside Valletta as part of the party’s Independence Day celebrations.

Sources close to Borg have told MaltaToday that his first priority after winning the leadership was to focus on the party’s internal structures by appointing a CEO and setting up his secretariat.

“Alex Borg wanted to ensure that he had people he could trust in his immediate circle within the party so that he could push through his pledges,” the sources said.

Last Thursday, Borg announced that Sabine Agius Cabourdin, a lawyer, was appointed the party’s first CEO responsible for managing the party’s financial assets.

Concurrently, Borg also announced the appointment of Munxar Mayor Damien Spiteri as his chief of staff, Simon Vella Gregory as the election campaign manager and Simon Mizzi as head of a newly set up leadership delivery office responsible for ensuring that the pledges made by Borg are implemented.

Through these appointments, Borg wanted to ensure he had a solid grip on the internal structures to be able to implement his ideas.

“The next stage will be the appointment of a shadow cabinet that will see a handful of changes,” the sources said, adding that Adrian Delia was offered several options where he could contribute.

Delia has ruled out contesting another internal election for the post of deputy leader. There is no current vacancy since Alex Perici Calascione appears to be staying put.

However, Borg has promised to put forward a proposal to change the statute so that a second deputy leader role is created with responsibility for parliamentary affairs.

Delia has hinted that he will serve wherever the party needs him, while confirming that he will contest the next general election on two districts.