[LIVE] Egrant | Magistrate says Panama company not Muscat’s, PM calls for Busuttil’s resignation

[LIVE] Egrant inquiry | 1,500 page inquiry points to political frame-up • Muscat accuses Simon Busuttil of putting country in peril
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to address press conference • Follow the live-blog here
The report concluded that:
1. No shares were found in the company Egrant Inc. that belonged to Michelle Muscat or could be linked to Joseph Muscat or his family members
2. It was not established that the Muscats, chief of staff Keith Schembri, minister Konrad Mizzi as well as former EU commissioner John Dalli “could be involved in corruption or money laundering or suspicious financial transactions” from accounts of Azerbaijani politically exposed persons, using the Pilatus banking system as alleged by Caruana Galizia in her 20 April, 2017 reports.
3. That the declarations of trust had been falsified by an unknown individual using information found on the Internet and the ICIJ website.
