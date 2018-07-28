menu

Publishing redacted Egrant inquiry report ‘totally unacceptable’ - Democratic Party

Democratic Party says publishing redacted version of full Egrant inquiry report would fuel speculation it contains information detrimental to Prime Minister

massimo_costa
28 July 2018, 9:46am
by Massimo Costa
Publishing a redacted version of the complete Egrant inquiry report would be
Publishing a redacted version of the complete Egrant inquiry report would be "totally unacceptable", PD has said

The Democratic Party has said it would be “totally unacceptable” for the Prime Minister to publish a redacted version of the full Egrant inquiry report, and that this would only push further the idea that Joseph Muscat has something to hide.

Noting that “the government’s aggressive attitude towards the politicians and/or journalists is further threatening people’s freedom of speech”, the party said that if a redacted report were to be published, this would “further fuel speculation that [it] actually contains information that is detrimental to the Prime Minister or to people he is protecting”. 

It said that the timing of the Attorney General decision to appeal the Constitutional Court’s decision in favour of Judge Antonio Mizzi’s recusal in the Panama Papers case was “another cause for alarm” that “further eroded trust in our institutions”.

“It is now more unacceptable than ever before that the government is trying to prevent an independent inquiry from taking place into other corruption scandals via its appeal against an inquiry into the Panama Papers,” PD underscored.

“If the government truly is concerned about truth, then it must allow an independent investigation to go ahead into the Panama Papers. The government’s representatives must be ready to answer for their own potential crimes,” it emphasised.

“Instead, it is preparing to crack down on the Opposition in a country still asking many questions and seeking many answers, in the wake of an assassinated journalist and countless other scandals unrelated to Egrant,” the party added.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Flight operation controllers union blames Air Malta for delays, as it strikes over wages
National

Flight operation controllers union blames Air Malta for delays, as it strikes over wages
Staff Reporter
‘Travesty of justice’ to prosecute Pierre Portelli, Simon Busuttil says
National

‘Travesty of justice’ to prosecute Pierre Portelli, Simon Busuttil says
Massimo Costa
Adrian Delia to take legal action against Attorney General over Egrant inquiry report
National

Adrian Delia to take legal action against Attorney General over Egrant inquiry report
Massimo Costa
Rampant construction leading to 'potentially gigantic problem', Social Wellbeing Faculty Dean warns
National

Rampant construction leading to 'potentially gigantic problem', Social Wellbeing Faculty Dean warns
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe