Adrian Delia to take legal action against Attorney General over Egrant inquiry report
Opposition leader Adrian Delia said Attorney General was creating political imbalance between government and Opposition
Adrian Delia will be taking the Attorney General to court after the latter’s refusal to pass on a full copy of Magistrate Aaron Bugeja’s Egrant inquiry report, the Nationalist Party has announced.
The Opposition leader had on Thursday filed a judicial protest against AG Peter Grech, giving him 24 hours to give Delia a full version of the inquiry, however this was still not provided.
“With his decision to not hand over a full copy of the inquiry report to the Opposition leader, the Attorney General is creating a political imbalance between the government and the Opposition, to the detriment of the Nationalist Party. This is because Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Joseph Muscat has a full copy of the report, and every day which passes is increasing the imbalance in favour of the government and of Labour,” the PN said in a statement.
The AG's decision is “not justified” and “goes against the public interest and of transparency,” the party said.
“This [state of affairs persists] despite the fact that the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader declared that the inquiry should be published in full,” it added.