Adrian Delia to take legal action against Attorney General over Egrant inquiry report

Adrian Delia will be taking the Attorney General to court after the latter’s refusal to pass on a full copy of Magistrate Aaron Bugeja’s Egrant inquiry report, the Nationalist Party has announced.

The Opposition leader had on Thursday filed a judicial protest against AG Peter Grech, giving him 24 hours to give Delia a full version of the inquiry, however this was still not provided.

“With his decision to not hand over a full copy of the inquiry report to the Opposition leader, the Attorney General is creating a political imbalance between the government and the Opposition, to the detriment of the Nationalist Party. This is because Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Joseph Muscat has a full copy of the report, and every day which passes is increasing the imbalance in favour of the government and of Labour,” the PN said in a statement.

The AG's decision is “not justified” and “goes against the public interest and of transparency,” the party said.

“This [state of affairs persists] despite the fact that the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader declared that the inquiry should be published in full,” it added.