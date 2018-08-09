Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family want full public inquiry into murder

The family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is calling for a full public inquiry into her murder and is prepared to go to court on the matter.

Paul Caruana Galizia, one of the journalist’s three sons, told BBC the family wanted to know whether Daphne’s life could have been saved.

Lawyers for the Caruana Galizia family will be presenting a 24-page legal opinion to Malta’s High Commission in London calling for a full public inquiry into the journalist’s murder.

The BBC reported the family lawyers’ claims that the government failed to fulfil its “investigative duty” under the European Convention for Human Rights.

The opinion was prepared by Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC and Jonathan Price of Doughty St Chambers, together with Tony Murphy of Bhatt Murphy.

Murphy said Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had been given till 31 August to reply, and that if he refused to open a public inquiry, the family would commence legal proceedings in Malta and perhaps ultimately in the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Paul Caruana Galizia told the BBC his mother’s murder had been building up over the years with an escalation of threats and arson attacks.

“We all have a shared interest... in understanding, what went wrong because something went horribly wrong," Paul told the BBC

In a subsequent statement, Paul emphasised that Muscat had promised to leave no stone unturned in the murder investigation.

“Yet so far, he has refused to establish a public inquiry to investigate whether her assassination could have been prevented, despite his legal obligation to do so," Paul Caruana Galizia said.

“It is hoped that the Prime Minister will respond to today’s request by setting up a public inquiry without further delay so that further evidence is not lost. He has nothing to fear but the truth,” he added.

Three men have been charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder and court proceedings against them are ongoing. However, the mastermind remains at large.