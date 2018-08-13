Environment Minister and wife uninjured in traffic accident

Environment Minister Jose Herrera was involved in a car accident while on his way home at 12.30am on Monday, a statement by the ministry said.

Herrera was a passenger in the private car when it was involved in a car accident in Attard. Herrera was accompanied by his wife.

The ministry said nobody was injured in the accident but the Herreras were briefly hospitalised.

“They were discharged shortly after and Minister Herrera today continued with his work schedule,” the statement said.

The statement gave no detail as to the dynamics of the accident or who was driving the vehicle.