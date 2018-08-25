Record-breaking firework's failure leaves afficionados in dismay

Fireworks enthusiasts were left disappointed as the launch of Malta’s largest ever firework failed to go as planned.

The spherical firework, a massive 150cm in diameter, had been commissioned by the Valletta 2018 foundation and built by a Zurrieq fireworks factory.

The firework ball was meant to cover a 1km diameter spread when launched. It was launched late last night from a barge anchored 3.3km off Wied iz-Zurrieq and 3.3km away from Filfla.

For reasons as yet unknown, the spectacle did not go as planned, with the firework igniting in an unexpected manner.

It was the last in a series of setbacks for the team which built it. It was supposed to have been launched during the Pageant of the Seas held last June, but was cancelled due to safety concerns.

Earlier this week, Birdlife criticised the decision to launch the firework off the coast of Zurrieq, saying the area around Filfla held within it two protected areas at sea. The firework blast would also have impacted at least three different Natura2000 sites, the NGO claimed.

