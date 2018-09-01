10 kilometres of new roads in rural areas completed since May

Work has begun on a total of 33 rural roads around the country that are used by farmers as secondary routes between localities, the Transport ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, it said that work on the roads, making up some 30 kilometres, had started in May in total, with 15% having already been completed by Infrastructure Malta,

The completed developments include work on Triq ir-Remel in Żebbuġ, the road leading to St Peter’s Pool in Marsaxlokk, an unnamed road in the area of Triq San Ġużepp in Żabbar, Trejqet Kostinjuż in Naxxar, the road in the San Niklaw area between Siġġiewi and Qrendi, and Triq il-Ġebel in Birzebbugia.

The ministry said that the project was being fulfilled through an €11 million investment co-financed by the European Union. As part of the same project of the European Union’s European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, funds were also allocated to several local councils for the rebuilding of 30 additional roads in the countryside, which fall within their responsibility.

On these rural roads, rudimentary roadways that meander through fields, other important work is being carried out with entities providing water, electrical and telecommunication services, so that necessary systems for the same area are placed before the laying of foundations and new asphalt. This reduces the risk of digging up these roads a short while after being rebuilt, the ministry said.

Where necessary, storm water catchment and flood prevention systems are also being created. Some of these roads had not been repaired as necessary for decades. In fact, one of the challenges of the project is that some of them had never been given the necessary foundations to strengthen the road for the weight of vehicles.

The ministry said that despite these difficulties, significant work is underway on 10 additional kilometres, which include Triq Ħal Far and Triq Bengħajsa in Żurrieq, the road next to the Malta International Airport in the Safi area, Triq iż-Żinżell in Marsascala, Triq il-Kotob and Triq Santu Kristu in Żejtun, Triq l-Għarix and part of Triq San Niklaw in Qrendi, Triq iċ-Ċens l-Iswed and Triq Wied il-Bużbież in Mtaħleb, Triq il-Palma between Mellieħa and Mġarr, part of Triq Xrobb l-Għaġin between Żejtun and Marsaxlokk, as well as another rural road in the Żebbuġ area in Marsaxlokk as well.

It said that the entirety of the project would be completed by the middle of next year.

Commenting on this work, Transport minister Ian Borg said, “This is the way we will be working on our country’s infrastructure; coordinated work between Infrastructure Malta, concerned entities and local councils, to ensure that our projects lead not only to improvements on road surfaces but also on both essential and ancillary services, so that each project will lead to holistic improvement. Work on rural roads is an essential investment for Maltese farmers, residents who use them as secondary routes, cyclists as well as anyone who walks and exercises along these beautiful roads. Infrastructural work has gained good momentum, and I look forward to more hard work so that we can improve the level of infrastructure of all our roads in a way which befits Maltese and Gozitan citizens.”

Apart from these high-priority projects, the ministry said that Infrastructure Malta is also carrying out other works financed by the government to improve other roads in the country to cater for today's means of transport. Of these, 11 roads have been built from scratch since the beginning of the year.