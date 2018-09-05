Agreement reached between government and school transport operators

An agreement has been reached between the government and school transport operators, according to media reports.

National broadcaster TVM, citing government sources, reported on Wednesday that through the agreement, all school children, including those attending independent and church schools, would be able to benefit from free school transport during the upcoming scholastic year.

Back in February the government had pledged to introduce free, supervised transport for all primary and secondary schools, including church and independent schools.

TVM said that an agreement is to be signed in the coming days and that the contract will be valid for five years.

The scholastic year is expected to start at the end of September.

To date, 12,000 students from state schools have benefited from free school transport.

How is it expected to work?

In the case of state schools, the government pays the service providers directly, with parents not having to pay any transport fees. On the other hand, the payment mechanism for non-state schools is not standardised, and so at this stage the government would not intervene. Instead, parents sending their students to non-state schools would pay transport services and then receive a full refund, covering the rate agreed upon with the accredited transport providers.

The system would see parents gaining an average saving of approximately €500 for the service they currently pay for.