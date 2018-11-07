Gozo helicopter inquiry: MP tables notes referring to malfunction

Two screenshots laid in the House of Representatives by Nationalist MP Chris Said have shown notes from doctors indicating that a medical evacuation helicopter at Gozo General Hospital might not have been functioning when needed.

An inquiry into allegations that a faulty helicopter was to blame for the death of a heart patient at Gozo General Hospital had concluded otherwise, but the inquiry was not published and the statement only quoted a paragraph from its conclusions.

The photos laid in the House show undated scribbled notes that indicate that at some point during the treatment of the patient, the helicopter was not in service.

But the inquiry conclusions released by the health ministry claimed that “the procedures followed were in line with established normal practice and protocols. No difficulties were encountered during the transfer of the patient from GGH to MDH. The patient was only transferred to MDH once the attending physician considered that it was safe to do so. The air ambulance helicopter was available when a decision was taken that the patient needed transfer to MDH.”

Said, who had flagged the incident back in August, had described the inquiry as “a farce”.

The case concerns an incident that happened on 24 August at the Gozo General Hospital, when it was alleged that an elderly heart patient could not be transferred to Malta because the helicopter in Gozo malfunctioned. The Gozo hospital is run by Steward Healthcare. The company also runs the helicopter service for transfer of patients to Malta.

Fearne had tasked the permanent secretary to conduct an inquiry into the case. The ministry said an "independent board” led by professor Joe Cacciattolo was set up to investigate the matter.

It is unclear what other findings the board made but the ministry statement cryptically said that the “arrangement between the Gozo hospital and the Gozo Channel company was one based on traditional practice and recommended that the transfer of ambulances by ship be formalised.”

Fearne told MaltaToday that the ministry “does not normally publish inquiries which involve patients due to data protection”. He insisted that the statement quoted from the inquiry conclusions “word for word”.