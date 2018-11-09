menu
BREAKING 17 Black • Tumas Group magnate and Electrogas owner Yorgen Fenech named as owner of mystery Dubai company connected to Panama offshore firms

[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls for the immediate dismissal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia says the Prime Minister has to choose between defending Malta’s reputation and his allies Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

massimo_costa
9 November 2018, 5:35pm
by Massimo Costa
Adrian Delia has called for the immediate dismissal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri
Adrian Delia has called for the immediate dismissal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

Adrian Delia is insisting on the removal of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri in the wake of the latest revelations involving 17 Black.

In a televised press conference the Opposition leader said the Prime Minister had no choice but to immediately remove the pair if they did not resign of their own accord.

READ ALSO: Electrogas power station investor Yorgen Fenech named as 17 Black owner

Delivering a confident and straightforward message, Delia said Joseph Muscat had a stark choice in front him: “Joseph Muscat has to decide whether he wants to defend Malta or his allies Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.”

Delia said the Opposition would not stop at this, adding it wanted to wait and see what the Prime Minister would do.

“If they do not resign of their own accord, the ball is in the Prime Minister’s court and he should remove them… if he does not act, the Opposition will not stop here and will not remain silent,” Delia said.

Adrian Delia was flanked by Kristy Debono, David Agius, Mario de Marco and Claudio Grech
Adrian Delia was flanked by Kristy Debono, David Agius, Mario de Marco and Claudio Grech

The Opposition leader was non-committal when asked what concrete action he would consider.

READ ALSO: PD calls for police investigation into 17 Black allegations

Asked whether the Opposition would consider putting forward a parliamentary motion of no confidence in Mizzi and Schembri, Delia insisted: “We will first see what Joseph Muscat is going to do. Muscat’s lack of action, which is already flagrant is a message in itself… after that we will act accordingly."

Delia accused the Prime Minister of doing nothing to defend Malta’s reputation.

The PN leader was flanked by deputy leader David Agius, MPs Kristy Debono, Mario de Marco and Claudio Grech.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls for the immediate dismissal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls for the immediate dismissal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri
Massimo Costa
€350 million Malta-Sicily gas pipeline to be in place by 2024
National

€350 million Malta-Sicily gas pipeline to be in place by 2024
Massimo Costa
PD calls for police investigation into 17 Black allegations
National

PD calls for police investigation into 17 Black allegations
MaltaToday Staff
Electrogas power station investor Yorgen Fenech named as 17 Black owner
National

Electrogas power station investor Yorgen Fenech named as 17 Black owner
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe