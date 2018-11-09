[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls for the immediate dismissal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

Adrian Delia is insisting on the removal of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri in the wake of the latest revelations involving 17 Black.

In a televised press conference the Opposition leader said the Prime Minister had no choice but to immediately remove the pair if they did not resign of their own accord.

Delivering a confident and straightforward message, Delia said Joseph Muscat had a stark choice in front him: “Joseph Muscat has to decide whether he wants to defend Malta or his allies Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.”

Delia said the Opposition would not stop at this, adding it wanted to wait and see what the Prime Minister would do.

“If they do not resign of their own accord, the ball is in the Prime Minister’s court and he should remove them… if he does not act, the Opposition will not stop here and will not remain silent,” Delia said.

The Opposition leader was non-committal when asked what concrete action he would consider.

Asked whether the Opposition would consider putting forward a parliamentary motion of no confidence in Mizzi and Schembri, Delia insisted: “We will first see what Joseph Muscat is going to do. Muscat’s lack of action, which is already flagrant is a message in itself… after that we will act accordingly."

Delia accused the Prime Minister of doing nothing to defend Malta’s reputation.

The PN leader was flanked by deputy leader David Agius, MPs Kristy Debono, Mario de Marco and Claudio Grech.