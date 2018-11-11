Exclusive: French secret agents tracked Libya weapons from Balzan house

Five French secret agents killed in a plane crash in 2016 formed part of a nine-man cell operating from a house in Balzan, MaltaToday can reveal.

The mysterious incident involves French operatives, who used Malta as a base for tracking the movement of French weapons delivered to Libya.

New information obtained by MaltaToday sheds more light on the nature of the secret mission operated by the French agents from Maltese territory.

It also uncovers the length at which the French went to prevent the magisterial inquiry from getting access to crucial information.

Sources close to the plane crash investigation have told MaltaToday the Balzan house had been stripped of all its equipment by the time court experts and the police visited the place on the evening of the plane crash.

The sources said that images of Libyan territory taken by the aircraft were relayed to a control room in the ordinary-looking house, close to the Infetti football ground.

The magistrate leading the inquiry is understood to have collected testimony describing how agents at the house processed “live footage” from the aircraft.

Five French agents died when the aircraft they were on, a Fairchild Merlin, crashed in Safi shortly after taking off from Gudja airport two years ago.

Mystery has shrouded the case. An air accident report released by the French authorities last week blamed the accident on lack of maintenance on the aircraft’s modifications.

Maltese authorities refused to be forthcoming with their reactions while the magisterial inquiry is ongoing.

However, the police have expressed their disapproval at the French report’s conclusions.

The new information contradicts the Maltese government’s official statement at the time of the crash that the five men were operating surveillance missions for the French customs department.

