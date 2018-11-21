menu

[WATCH] Bee bots and snakes and ladders help children stay safe online

Cyber security educational campaign aims to teach primary school children about internet safety

massimo_costa
21 November 2018, 1:27pm
by Massimo Costa
he campaign, which is taking place in all primary schools in Malta, uses games to teach children about internet security
he campaign, which is taking place in all primary schools in Malta, uses games to teach children about internet security
Keeping children safe online

A cyber security educational campaign, aimed at helping children stay safe online, was launched today.

The campaign, which is taking place in all primary schools in Malta, uses games to teach children about internet security.

A visit for the media at the St Ignatius College primary school in Siggiewi showed classes using the popular snakes and ladders game to learn what to do and what to avoid while surfing the web.

The children use a robotic bee which they can make go from one section of the game board to the other, following either a snake or a ladder.

Each section of the board teaches the children something related to security on the internet, cyber security campaign programme manager Katia Bonello said.

"A snake signifies something to avoid - such as giving your password to someone - while a ladder shows something done correctly," she said, "Through this, children are taught how to act while online."

The same game an initiative between the Education Ministry and Malta Information Technology Agency is being replicated throughout other schools.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
[WATCH] Bee bots and snakes and ladders help children stay safe online
National

[WATCH] Bee bots and snakes and ladders help children stay safe online
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Schembri and Mizzi were bribed to dish out Electrogas contract, new NGO declares
National

[WATCH] Schembri and Mizzi were bribed to dish out Electrogas contract, new NGO declares
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Muscat insists 17 Black is under investigation, not Keith Schembri
National

[WATCH] Muscat insists 17 Black is under investigation, not Keith Schembri
Laura Calleja
‘A quiet saint’ - Vincent Moran remembered by colleagues and friends
National

‘A quiet saint’ - Vincent Moran remembered by colleagues and friends
Paul Cocks / David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe