LGBTIQ tourism next target for Malta

The World Organisation of Tourism (UNWTO) considers LGGBTIQ tourism as a prominent niche of the tourist industry and is currently growing swiftly, Equality Minister Helena Dalli said.

Dalli was speaking at the LGBT+ Tourism Summit held at AX The Palace Hotel earlier today.

"LGBTIQ tourism can serve as a catalyst for economic development, social inclusion and competition between countries," she said. She quoted studies that claim that LGBTIQ persons spend more than the average visitor during their holiday stays.

Dalli talked about the progress Malta has made over a short period of time in this sector. "Malta is in a position to maximise its potential in this tourist niche," she said, making reference to the latest developments in the opening of the gender well-being clinic in Malta.

The equality minister spoke about the second LGBTIQ strategy inaugurated a few weeks ago that is hoping to launch the 'All are Welcome' campaign in collaboration with restaurants, hotels and other entertainment venues.

"Campaigns like these will have a positive impact on LGBTIQ tourists and persons who live in this country. However, these should not be considered in isolation. The government will keep working towards offering the best hospitability towards these people," Dalli said.