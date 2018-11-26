[WATCH] Top government official testifies in Egrant court case

A hard copy of the full Egrant inquiry sits "under lock and key" inside the office of government head of communications Kurt Farrugia, the court heard this morning.

Farrugia was the only witness to take the stand in the case filed by Opposition leader Adrian Delia against the Attorney General, over the publication of the Egrant inquiry report.

Delia is challenging the AG's decision refusing him access to the full report. The case is being heard in front of Judge Robert Mangion.

The conclusions of the Egrant inquiry were released last July but the AG has so far objected to the publication of the full findings despite the Prime Minister insisting he wanted the full report to be published.

The Prime Minister was handed the full report.

Lawyer Vincent Galea is appearing for Delia, while lawyers Maurizio Cordina and Victoria Buttigieg are appearing for the AG.

In today’s sitting, Kurt Farrugia said he was occasionally asked by the Prime Minister to check certain aspects from the inquiry but insisted he never discussed the contents with anyone else.

Farrugia said he always stuck to the public conclusions whenever discussing the inquiry with third parties. Witnesses are prohibited from divulging the contents of the report in this case, which is about the AG's refusal to hand over a copy to the Opposition leader.