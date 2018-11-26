menu

MEP Roberta Metsola opens Gozo constituency office

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has openned a constituency office in Gharb ahead of next year's European Parliament election

laura_calleja
26 November 2018
by Laura Calleja

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has just opened a constituency office in Gozo to "meet up with constituents on the island more regularly", she said in a statement on Monday.

The office in Gharb comes six months before Metsola faces re-election in the European Parliament election.

Metsola said that she took in consideration the distinct challenges which Gozo as a region faced. “I visited the island virtually every two weeks for years, meeting with people in their homes, in schools and at workplaces. This means that I can better understand what people want from their representatives in the European Parliament – and how we can address these concerns in Europe."

She said that having an office in the centre of Hamrun afforded her the time to meet up more regularly with people from the area – and hopes that the same situation will now be possible in Gozo.

“This government has ignored the needs of Gozo. The workers still find it difficult to cross over to Malta every day; students still face high rental prices; businesses saw no steps to address the double insularity faced. Gozo can not remain alone,” Metsola said.

