Unacceptable to have workplace safety rules ignored, GWU says

The tragic death of a Libyan on a Sliema construction site today shows that there are still those who believe health and safety rules can be ignored, the General Workers’ Union said.

The union said it was the responsibility of employers to ensure that places of work are risk-free for workers.

“The footage that was published shows the irresponsibility of the employer who did not ensure the workers had protective clothing and safety harnesses,” the union said.

Footage of the incident shows how the 26-year-old man ended up dangling from a rope after the wooden plank he was on gave way. The man tried to climb back up but slipped, falling to his death.

The GWU expressed its condolences to the man’s family and insisted Malta cannot accept a situation where workers continue working in construction sites without adequate safety measures.

The union also urged workers to be aware of health and safety rules and to refrain from taking risks that could end in tragedy.

“This is why it is necessary for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority is given all tools to ensure that rules are observed by employers and workers,” the GWU said.

The union appealed to all workers who have any doubts about their workplace safety arrangements to get in touch with it.

“Union representation assures risks are reduced and employers assume their responsibilities,” the GWU said.