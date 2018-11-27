Government confirms €3.6 million compensation for Paqpaqli victims

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said a total amount of €3.6 million were passed on by government to the Community Chest Fund for victims of the 2015 Paqpaqli tragedy.

This amount was agreed with the victims by the Community Chest Fund Foundation and the Office of the President. The six lawsuits that had been filed in court against the President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca have been dropped.

Scicluna was answering PN MP Mario Galea's question with regards to the global sum agreed to be paid to the victims of the incident as compensation.

Scicluna clarified that negotiations are still underway so as to recover part of the total sum paid from the insurance company. "The final figure of what it would cost government is not yet known," he said.

The victims suffered injuries when a supercar performing exhibition runs crashed into onlookers.

The compensation arrangement has no impact on the ongoing criminal cases against the driver of the car and members of the organising committee.