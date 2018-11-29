menu

[WATCH] No comment on Lands Authority data breach pending investigation

Lands Authority submitted preliminiary report on data breach within 72 hours as required by law

massimo_costa
29 November 2018, 10:42am
by Massimo Costa
Data pertaining to clients of the Lands Authority was searchable on internet as a result of a flaw with the website
Data pertaining to clients of the Lands Authority was searchable on internet as a result of a flaw with the website

Ian Borg will not comment on the data breach from the Lands Authority website pending investigations by the authority’s internal auditor and the Data Protection Commissioner.

The Lands Minister said the authority had submitted a preliminary report on the incident with the Data Protection Commissioner.

This report was filed within 72 hours of the breach being detected as determined by the law and the authority was now waiting for direction from the Data Commissioner before putting the website back online.

“It is not ethical to prejudice the investigation by the Lands Authority’s internal auditor and the Data Protection Commissioner,” Borg said this morning.

The Lands Authority website had a major flaw that allowed the data of applicants and clients to be indexed, and subsequently made available through internet searches.

READ ALSO: Lands Authority website had major flaw that allowed clients to be indexed

The flaw was brought to light last week. The website was pulled down the moment the flaw was flagged.

Borg said the authority had introduced online filing of applications when it was created, similar to what happens with Planning Authority applications.

People who use the Lands Authority service have to file applications online and the system asked users to tick a disclaimer informing them that the uploaded documentation would be made publicly searchable.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Unions angered by proposal giving prime minister wide-ranging power over public service work conditions
National

Unions angered by proposal giving prime minister wide-ranging power over public service work conditions
Kurt Sansone
New strategy proposes safe cycling routes instead of bicycle lanes
National

New strategy proposes safe cycling routes instead of bicycle lanes
David Hudson
[WATCH] Five million viewers expected to tune in for Malta's first CS:GO contest
National

[WATCH] Five million viewers expected to tune in for Malta's first CS:GO contest
Laura Calleja
PD accuses Adrian Delia of being in collusion with government
National

PD accuses Adrian Delia of being in collusion with government
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe