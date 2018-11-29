Nine Valletta squares and several streets are pedestrianised

Nine squares and several streets in Valletta have been transformed into pedestrian areas, in an effort to provide more open areas in the capital.

Vehicles will no longer be allowed in squares such as Pjazza Tritoni and Pjazza Jean de Vallette, and streets such as Triq l-Arcisqof, with signs having been put up yesterday advising motorists of the changes.

The legal notice, issued last Friday, also restricts afternoon delivery van access to the streets concerned.

Delivery vans will only be able to use the roads on Mondays and Thursday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Early morning delivery van access hours will remain unchanged.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the extension of Valletta’s pedestrianised zones will create more open spaces for people to enjoy.

"This will make Valletta a capital with less cars and cleaner air, while also catering for residents," he said.

Borg said the legal notice had been drawn up after negotiations with the GRTU, which represents shop owners.

He said that, although the two sides had disagreed on some matters, a consensus was eventually reached on which areas should be pedestrianised and how delivery times should be restricted.