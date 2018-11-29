PD accuses Adrian Delia of being in collusion with government

Adrian Delia did not back the Democratic Party's no confidence motion in Konrad Mizzi because his party "is clearly in collusion with the government", Godfrey Farrugia said.

The PD leader said on Thursday that Delia lost the opportunity to allow certain Labour MPs, who also had no faith in Mizzi, to put pressure on the government.

"Instead of grabbing this chance, Delia served Castille by proposing a motion which was completely different from the one we put forward," Farrugia told journalists outside Parliament.

This turn of events gave the PD reason to suspect that Delia was seeking to avoid bringing Mizzi to account, he said, especially in view of the conclusions reached by the Auditor General's report on the Electrogas power station.

Farrugia's statement comes after the PN yesterday decided that it would debate a motion on Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, which it had tabled in October.

The debate is scheduled for 6 December on the day normally reserved for motions presented by the Opposition. The PN's decision means that the PD's motion on Mizzi will only be debated after Christmas recess, if at all.

The NAO's report found that the Maltese people are paying around €200 million extra for a contract negotiated by Mizzi and Keith Schembri, Farrugia said.

But despite this, Delia acted like the Police Commissioner did when the Pilatus Bank chairman had been caught leaving the bank at night with suitcases in hand, the PD leader charged. "Similar to the Police Commissioner, Delia preferred to eat rabbit while the thief got away."

Formula for independent inquiry into Caruana Galizia murder

Farrugia said the PD was calling for an independent inquiry into Caruana Galizia's murder which would lead to truth, justice and lasting change, underlining he had no faith in any inquiry appointed by the Prime Minister.

He said the party knew of a way such an inquiry could be appointed without Joseph Muscat's intervention.

"We already have the formula at hand for how such an inquiry board will be appointed, and we will be revealing this solution when the time comes," Farrugia said, without elaborating. "I assure you we have a tangible way how the independent board can be appointed without the Prime Minister's intervention."