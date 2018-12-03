Updated | Construction worker seriously injured after fall
The man had been unloading a work van at the time of the accident
A construction worker was grievously hurt Monday morning after suffering a one-storey fall at a construction site in Zurrieq.
The police said the man, a 53-year-old Italian national, had been unloading a Fiat Ducato van at the time of the incident, which happened at around 8.30am in Triq it-Torri.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.
Police investigations continue.
More in National