Updated | Construction worker seriously injured after fall

A construction worker was grievously hurt Monday morning after suffering a one-storey fall at a construction site in Zurrieq.

The police said the man, a 53-year-old Italian national, had been unloading a Fiat Ducato van at the time of the incident, which happened at around 8.30am in Triq it-Torri.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations continue.